Meghan McCain's team is denying that she took a subtle dig at her former "The View" co-host Sara Haines with a tweet this week.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The whole thing started Meghan praised Fox News' Harris Faulkner for her successful program, "Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner."

Getty Images

"So proud of you Harris, (not that you need the accolades). Thank you for always being a woman I can look up to in this industry, for all the goals I wish to achieve myself, and for being a pillar of strength and friendship I can rely on," Meghan tweeted. "And you do it all with grace and class."

The problem is that in many markets Harris' show goes up against Sara and Michael Strahan's show on ABC.

Paula Lobo / ABC

ABC, however, is backing Meghan, saying there was no slight and this is much ado about nothing.

"This is ridiculous. Maybe your source should check TV Guide — in a good portion of the country, those shows aren't even on at the same time," an ABC spokesperson told Page Six. "Meghan can be proud of a friend's success and her ABC pals, too."

A second source told Page Six: "Meghan was congratulating and supporting a friend nothing more than that."

Rich Fury/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sara and Michael's show has struggled to find its place in daytime TV. Earlier this week, The Wrap reported that according to Nielsen stats, "Outnumbered Overtime" has beaten "Strahan and Sara" eight times out of 17 episodes in July, and nearly 20 times in 2018 — a fairly substantial feat since "Strahan and Sara" is on network TV and Harris' show is on cable.