"Wizards of Waverly Place" star David Henrie has been officially charged for possessing a loaded gun at an airport.

TMZ reported on Sept. 26 that the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office filed three charges against against the actor, one for carrying a loaded firearm, one for carrying a concealed firearm and another for possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.

REX/Shutterstock

If convicted, David, 29, faces a maximum of a year in jail.

The Disney star was arrested on Sept. 10 after security discovered that he was carrying the loaded 9mm pistol through LAX. After being released, David, who played Selena Gomez's brother on the show, told TMZ he was the owner of the gun and said it was legal.

In a statement released on Instagram, he said, "I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport."

"I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country," he said. "More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process."