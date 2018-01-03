DJ Khaled is looking to be a slimmer version of himself in the future.

The rapper has joined Weight Watchers as its newest celebrity ambassador, and he promises to document his lifestyle change on his Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat feeds.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

So far, Khaled says he's lost 20 pounds doing the "freestyle" program, which makes is easier to keep track of food points. Khaled has one huge name in his corner: Weight Watchers spokeswoman and shareholder Oprah Winfrey, who tweeted her support to the rapper.

".@djkhaled Welcome to #WWFreestyle. Can't wait to see you #blessup this program ✌👊," she tweeted to him.

He posted the tweet on Instagram, writing, "Happy new year!!!!!!!! @oprah !!!!!!! Let's win more !!!! GOD IS THE GREATEST! WETHEBEST!!!! 🙏🔑🙏 BLESS UP!!"

Khaled has already began showing his followers that he's taking the program seriously, sharing videos of him working out and taking note of his meal points (food can be measured in points, and he has 40 points he can eat in a day.)

"I'm in the Weight Watchers freestyle program," he said in one video. "Ride with me through the journey of more blesses and more success and more winnings."

In another video, he said, "I can eat whatever I want in this system, as long as I don't go over the 40 points.... What I love about he Weight Watchers freestyle program is it's a lifestyle."