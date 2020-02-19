Drew Barrymore is opening up about her struggle to lose weight.

In an Instagram post timed to Wellness Week, Drew, who turns 45 this weekend, shed light on her ever-changing body.

"I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids," she said, referring to daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 4. "The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on!"

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Despite Drew's determination, she said it was no picnic getting her weight under control.

"There have been times i have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn't feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and Work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy!," she wrote. "So DON'T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don't compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food."

Now, however, Drew has figured out how to how to balance everything, citing her work with trainer Marnie Alton, who helped her stay in shape for her since-canceled so "Santa Clarita Diet." Under Marnie's tutelage, Drew dropped 20 pounds.

"It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be," Drew wrote on Wednesday. "And it's not perfect. But it's me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you."