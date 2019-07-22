British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran might have millions of fans all over the world, but some of his neighbors aren't as enthusiastic about the music the pop star plays closer to home.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

So in an effort to stop their noise complaints, Ed has spent $5 million to purchase two properties next door to his $24.7 million London house, Britain's the Sun tabloid reports.

"Ed's had neighbors grumbling about noise before so when he got a chance to buy up the two houses next to his London home, he jumped at the chance," a source told the Sun, adding, "Ed has not only made a wise investment but is limiting the chance of people grumbling about loud music or parties."

The 28-year-old Grammy winner -- who reportedly earned more than $500 million for his recent "Divide" tour alone and is on track to become a billionaire by the time he's 30, Fox Business reported in May -- also snapped up the apartment above the new restaurant, bar and music venue he owns in partnership with manager Stuart Camp in London's Notting Hill district in a bid to avoid future complaints.

"He also decided to buy the flat above his restaurant because that could have been a massive sticking point for the business going forward," the source told the Sun, speaking of the venue that, according to Eater London, quietly opened in early July. The name of the establishment listed on the license application, notes Eater, is the Fat Punt.

Ed and wife Cherry Seaborn have had some problems with their neighbors around their Suffolk estate too. There have been complaints about the signage on a pub he had built on his property, as well as opposition to a man-made wildlife pond he had installed in the middle of a field.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Neighbors have claimed it's actually being used as a swimming pool and that Ed -- a shrewd investor who's put nearly $60 million into his property portfolio alone, reports the Sun -- recently added a ring of stacked hay bales to block public views of the large water feature.