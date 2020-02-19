Elijah Wood and his girlfriend have quietly welcomed a child.

Us Weekly confirmed news of the birth, but gave no other details, including the date of the birth or gender of the child.

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock

The "Lord of the Rings" star and Mette-Marie Kongsved are fiercely private, and only once has he publicly referenced the pregnancy, doing so earlier this month while speaking to Seth Meyers.

"I haven't had a cigarette since [Christmas Eve 2018]", Elijah said, referring to how he quit smoking. "And that night, I found out we were pregnant. On Christmas Eve."

Fans first suspected Elijah and Mette-Marie were expecting after the Danish producer stepped out with a baby bump in the summer of 2019. At the time, she was also sparked engagement rumors by wearing a ring. However, Elijah referred to his lady love as his "girlfriend" while appearing on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The couple, who worked together on 2017's "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore," were first linked in January 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in Pasadena, California. They made their first official appearance as a couple at the Rodarte FW19 fashion show in February 2019.

Wood previously dated Pamela Racine from 2005 to 2010. Mette-Marie was previously married to director Evan Louis Katz from 2011 to 2017.

Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In December 2011, Elijah spoke of wanting to have children.

"Eventually I want to get married and have kids. I don't have it written down when it's going to happen for me at the moment though," he told ContactMusic.com. "I would love to have a family one day. I've got a lot of friends who have families and it's a time in my life that I look forward to. It's also the kind of thing where you need to have things in place beforehand."