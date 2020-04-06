"Justice League" star Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman in a video that's making the rounds on social media.

A brief snippet seemingly shows the actor asking a woman, "Oh, you wanna fight? That's what you wanna do?" Video appears to show him then grabbing the woman by the throat and throwing her down. Someone in the background, presumably the person filming the video, says, "Woah, bro. Bro," and the footage ends.

On Twitter, many wondered if the incident was real, staged or done in a joking manner.

Variety confirmed on Monday morning that the incident took place the evening of April 1 in Reykjavik, Iceland, at a trendy bar called Prikið Kaffihús. Ezra is known to frequent the bar when he's in town.

The report states that Ezra was confronted by a group of eager fans, who were "quite pushy." As things escalated, the actor lost his temper and apparently took his aggression out on the woman. Ezra was escorted off the property, and sources tell Variety that he was "upset and angry."

Ezra is set to play Barry Allen in the film version of D.C. Comics' "The Flash." His film credits include "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," and he has a pivotal role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.