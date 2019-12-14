Several "Counting On" fans raised the caution flag after Anna Duggar posted a photo of her three-week-old daughter Maryella, as they believe the infant might have jaundice.

"She's beautiful; is it just the filter on the pic, or is she a little jaundice? Not judging or hating by any means, just an ER nurse with an eye for it lol," one person commented on the pic.

One person wondered if the slight discoloration was attributed to nothing more than Instagram photography.

"Very well could just be a filter," one person said. "It's baby #6 I'm certain if she was jaundice she'd see it, or perhaps already has and she's being treated. Was just my nursing eye thought."

Most of Anna's 914,000 Instagram followers commented on Maryella's outfit, especially her pacifier, which is from the brand Mushie.

"What is the brand of her pacifier? My daughter is pregnant and due in july and that is like the one she had! I want to get one for her baby!," one woman wrote. Others said similar things about wanting to get the baby necessity.

Anna and Josh Duggar welcomed their little one Nov. 27.

"Maryella Hope arrived one day ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2019 and a great reminder to be grateful for all God has done for us! We are so excited and thankful to God for His special blessing giving us this precious, happy & healthy baby girl!," Anna wrote on Instagram.