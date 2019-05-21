Social media is dubbing Seth Rogen "sexy" and "hot" following his new picture spread for GQ magazine.

"All I'm sayin is that Seth Rogen is lookin HOT in those GQ photos," one Twitter user wrote on Tuesday. Another said, "The truth is finally out, once and for all. Seth Rogen is hot, and there is nothing you can do about it."

Yet another added, "Not gonna lie: @Sethrogen on the cover of GQ...kinda sexy. Oh, sorry, I meant extremely sexy."

Seth, of course, didn't necessarily speak about his looks in the GQ story, but rather his long career in Hollywood, as well as having to navigate through his rapidly rising fame. Certainly one of the biggest names in comedy, Seth has tried hard to not let that go to his head.

"I think as you become successful and famous, gravity will pull you toward hubris and just trying to fly straight is not enough," he said. "You have to steer away from it. Because if you just try to go straight, you'll get pulled into it."

He added, "I really always worked hard, because I recognized from a pretty young age it was one of the only things I could control."

Seth's stardom, though, didn't happen overnight, something that he is grateful for. He said he always had a "slow and steady wins the race" mentality.

"Just by not stopping, I became the best one. It wasn't this like, ferocious leap," he said. "I just kept going, and slowly [other] people stopped. Because a lot of people will stop."

Still, as much as Seth spoke about his career, the Internet was openly marveling at the GQ pictures.

"Calling my therapist immediately to let her know that I am suddenly attracted to Seth Rogen," one person wrote.

"Thanks GQ for this honor," another fan commented. "I have been fighting for Seth Rogen's hotness to be realized since 2004."

Another Twitter user seemed to cosign that sentiment, writing, "Yes, Seth Rogen is hot. Been. Y'all are late."