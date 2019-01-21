Kelleth Cuthbert is movin' on up!

The 31-year-old beauty from Toronto first made headlines modeling for Fiji water at the 2019 Golden Globes, managing to wiggle her way into the background of numerous celebrity shots on the red carpet.

Some stars, like Jamie Lee Curtis, even got annoyed with Kelleth for photobombing their glamorous shots as a part of a pushy public relations ploy for the high-end bottled water company.

Matt Sayles / Invision / AP / REX/Shutterstock

But, her persistence majorly paid off because she just landed a gig on a big-time CBS soap opera!

On Jan. 16, Kelleth took to Instagram to share a photograph with the cast of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

"Thank you to the lovely folks of @boldandbeautifulcbs for having me yesterday," she wrote after making a guest appearance on the show.

Courtney Hope, pictured second from left, couldn't help but poke fun at the model in a post of her own.

She shared a picture of the soap-opera gang with Kelleth, whom she referred to as "Fiji water girl."

"Look who joined us on @boldandbeautifulcbs to hangout and keep us hydrated," she captioned the funny shot, adding the hashtags, "#ifyouknowyouknow #fijiwatergirl."

Even the network got in on the action, sharing a picture of Kelleth lurking in the background with a tray of water bottles while Katherine Kelly Lang and Annika Noelle filmed a dramatic scene for the show.

"Look who was on the #BoldandBeautiful set today! 👀 #ifyouknowyouknow," the soap wrote on their official Instagram account.

The details of Kelleth's role on "The Bold and the Beautiful" are still unclear, but one thing's for sure: she just can't seem to escape her infamous photobomb reputation.

If you know you know ...