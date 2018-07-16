Former 'Housewives' star Gretchen Rossi sued for alleged unpaid credit card bill
Pay up! Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gretchen Rossi is being sued over an alleged unpaid credit card bill.
According to The Blast, the former reality TV star was issued a Citibank/Home Depot credit card in 2014. In the lawsuit, filed in an Orange County court on July 3, a debt collector claims Gretchen was making her payments up until January 2017.
She has an unpaid balance of $9,433.56.
The debt collector is suing Gretchen for the balance, but is not seeking interest or fees on the $9,433.56.
Gretchen has not commented on the lawsuit.