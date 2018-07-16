Pay up! Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gretchen Rossi is being sued over an alleged unpaid credit card bill.

REX/Shutterstock

According to The Blast, the former reality TV star was issued a Citibank/Home Depot credit card in 2014. In the lawsuit, filed in an Orange County court on July 3, a debt collector claims Gretchen was making her payments up until January 2017.

She has an unpaid balance of $9,433.56.

The debt collector is suing Gretchen for the balance, but is not seeking interest or fees on the $9,433.56.

Gretchen has not commented on the lawsuit.