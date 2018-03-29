This is one way to get through airport security! Rapper G-Eazy was in line waiting to go through the TSA checkpoint at the airport when he suddenly couldn't find his identification. So, he flashed a magazine with his face on the cover as a way of verifying he was who he said he was.

Spoiler alert: it worked.

John Milne/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, was leaving Miami with his girlfriend, Halsey, when he suddenly couldn't find his identification

"Gerald lost his ID and he's trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security I'm so annoyed," she tweeted.

While the cover of XXL isn't on the list of valid ways to identity yourself to TSA, security let it slide.

"It worked," the rapper replied to his girlfriend, along with a shrugging emoji.

For G-Eazy, the planets aligned just right, as the new issue of XXL only hit stands on March 27.

"Can't hold me down," he captioned an Instagram image of the cover on March 19. "Literally a dream since I was a kid. From the bay to the universe."