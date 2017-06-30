"Game of Thrones" star Sean Bean said "I do" for the fifth time on June 30, marrying his fiance Ashley Moore in England.

The actor and his rep confirmed the news.

"It was predominantly close family and friends; Anna Friel was there, who's obviously starring with Sean in 'Broken' at the moment," his rep told DailyMail.com. "Anna's daughter Gracie was a bridesmaid and sung them a song, which was 'Can't Help Falling In Love' by Elvis, and she played that on the guitar as Ashley walked down the aisle."

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

The rep estimated that about 40 people attended the nuptials.

The bride wore a traditional white lace wedding dress.

"He's super happy," the actor's rep said, "I've never seen him in love and committed and happy with Ashley. They're very sweet together."

Due to the actor's work schedule, the couple will have to postpone their honeymoon.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Sean, 58, and Ashley, 32, met five years in New York City and he proposed to her in December 2014.

"I wasn't planning on getting married again, but then I wasn't planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley," he recently told the DailyMail.com. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

Sean played Eddard 'Ned' Stark in "Game of Thrones" in 2011 and he appeared as Boromir in all three "Lord of the Rings" films.

In 2011 the actor said that he had finally given up on marriage, saying he preferred spending his time gardening.

He told Croatian magazine Gloria, "Of course I believe in love despite four divorces. There is nobody who doesn't believe in love. But marriage - that fits some people but obviously not me."

Not long after the duo tied the knot, Ashley changed her name on Twitter from Ashley Moore to Ashley Bean. Her bio also changed to read, "very proud sister aunty and wife. love my family more than anything. love life! x."