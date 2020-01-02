Gene Simmons is getting a cold reaction from social media after revealing that he adds ice cubes to his cereal.

The KISS rocker posted a photo to Twitter on New Year's Day of his breakfast, clearly showing ice cubes floating in the bowl of milk, adjacent to what appears to be Frosted Mini Wheats mixed with Oreo O's.

"Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?," Gene asked.

The answer seemed to be a resounding "no" from his Twitter followers.

"This is 100% the wrong way to start off 2020," one persons said. Others had similar sentiments of disgust.

"30 years. 30 years watching him do this," Gene's son, Nick, commented. "This is my life."

TMZ noted that Gene's daughter, Sophie, has always admonished her father for putting ice cubes in his cereal, and she encouraged him to tweet out his eating habit to gauge the Internet's thoughts. Further, TMZ said that Gene's reason for adding ice cubes to his meal isn't that complicated: he just hates warm milk.

