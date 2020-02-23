Gigi Hadid took exception to YouTube star Jake Paul after he insulted her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, on Twitter.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Zayn and Jake were both in Las Vegas on Saturday night to attend the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight. It was there that the men ran into each other.

"almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f— off for no reason when I was being nice to him," Jake wrote. "zane ik you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha."

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jake alleged that Zayn kept yelling and said, "you wanna test me mate."

"lol I feel bad for childhood stars," the YouTuber said.

After seeing this, Gigi unleashed on Jake.

"Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie," she wrote. In the final dagger, she added, "Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed."

Jake's Twitter was overtaken with Zayn supporters, many of whom applauded Gigi for her takedown.