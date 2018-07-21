Gisele Bündchen got a 38th birthday surprise, by accident.

The Brazilian supermodel turned 38 on Friday, however, when it was "cake time," the actress realized there had been some kind of mix up at the bakery, because she had been given the wrong box.

Instead of "Happy Birthday Gisele," the cake read "Happy Birthday Alberto."

Rather than merely have someone else's cake and eat it too, the "Devil Wears Prada" actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of the cake, writing, "Sorry Alberto! I think we got your cake!"

She also wrote in Portuguese, "Trocaram nosso bolo," which roughly translates to: "they exchanged our cake."

Gisele also added: "The question is, who got ours?"

That day, Gisele's husband, Football star Tom Brady, posted a very sexy and loving photo of the two on a beach, in bathing suits, locked in a kiss, captioning, "Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been! We love you so much! Let me count the ways....❤️🎂😎"

But there was more, Brady also posted a beautiful shot of his wife on his Instagram Stories, another bikini shot, where he writes "it's your birthday" in cursive lettering, with a heart emoji below.

The famous couple has been married since 2009, and have two children together, son Benjamin Rein, 8, and daughter Vivian Lake, 5.

GSI

The busy mother of two has more to celebrate this year, like her new book, "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life," which is set to come out this fall. And on Thursday she posted a shot of the cover, captioniong:

"I am excited to share that my book will be released October 2nd! Writing this book was a transformative and intense process for me. Uncovering stories deep inside of me made me feel vulnerable and emotional, but through facing my shadows and insecurities I learned how to accept and love myself in a deeper way. My intention in writing this book is to share how I overcame certain challenges in my life in hopes that it could help others who may be going thru similar experiences. Proceeds from the book will go to project Água Limpa, to help protect water sources for future generations. http://bit.ly/PreOrderLessons 📖"