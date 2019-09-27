Gwyneth Paltrow is feeling all the love from her husband, Brad Falchuk.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On Friday, to celebrate the actress's 47th birthday, Brad gushed (really gushed!) about his wife on Instagram, calling her "the greatest human being ever."

"Today is Gwyneth's birthday so I'm just going to say it - she's the greatest human being ever," he wrote alongside a candid picture of his missus. "She's not perfect - her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings."

He noted that her "imperfections" are what he loves about her.

"Her gifts elevate her - blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too," he continued. "Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world."

"She's a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she's their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does," he went on. "She's endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love."

His lengthy tribute ended with him writing, "I know I'm not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you."

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

Afterward, many of the couple's A-list friends commented.

"Well, this is just ridiculous," Chelsea Handler commented. "What are the rest of us supposed to do? I'm going to take an edible." Rob Lowe noted that Brad's comments were "perfectly said."

Even Gwyneth chimed in to say she was "dead" after reading the tribute.