Halsey's hair is making her followers take notice.

John Photography/Shutterstock

The singer shocked her fans when she unveiled her naturally curly hair, giving her a strikingly different look, as we're used to seeing her with straight hair.

Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, posted a selfie to Instagram of her au natural look while wearing a Beatles t-shirt. Her phone case was also covered in pictures of strawberries.

"Strawberry fields," she wrote alongside the image, perfectly referencing her phone and the British band's legendary song.

Still, most the attention wasn't paid to her outfit, but rather her curly locks.

"Please keep this hair," one person commented.

Another said, "YOUR HAIR OMGGG! you're so gorgeous :')."

Other words often appearing in the comments section included "adorable," "hot," "beautiful," and "cute."

Halsey has showed off her natural curls before, while simultaneously laughing at fans who claimed it was fake.

"I can't believe I spent a whole damn year growing out my curls under those wigs for y'all to say my natural hair looks like a wig," she tweeted last year.

Speaking recently to Elle Australia, the "Without Me" singer spoke of her natural look.

"I've waited for that moment my entire life and there I am, with the hair that my mother and father gave me and with [minimal] makeup on, in a way I'm proud of," she said. "To be cool with the world seeing me that way… that says a lot to me about how I've grown as a person. I feel really happy."