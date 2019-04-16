"Happy Gilmore" star Christopher McDonald has settled his DUI case from 2017, and he'll avoid jail time in the process.

REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reports that the actor pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 35 hours of community service, a three -year summary probation and an alcohol education program, something he's already completed. He was also sentenced to a day in jail, but he got credit for the day for the time served in a holding cell after his initial arrest.

The actor who famously played Shooter McGavin on "Happy Gilmore" was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in Lake Arrowhead, California, on Oct. 28, 2017 after hanging out at Oktoberfest. An eyewitness apparently spotted Christopher run over a gas meter and drive his car off the road down an embankment.

That was the actor's second drinking and driving offense — he was busted in North Carolina in 2013 for DWI.

"The whole thing was unfortunate," Christopher told Star News Online back in 2013, after his first offense. "Drunk driving is nothing to do. I do take this thing very seriously, and I am doing all of the right steps right now."