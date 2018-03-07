You've never seen the queen like this!

Just before attending the Oscars on Sunday, Helen Mirren snapped a photo of herself before putting her makeup on and before getting her hair styled. The shared the image to her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Oscar night before A post shared by @ helenmirren on Mar 6, 2018 at 2:57pm PST

"Oscar night before," she captioned the selfie, which appears to be taken from a hotel room.

An hour later, "The Queen" actress, while surrounded by her glam squad, shared an image with her makeup on.

"And after,....with the help of those in the photo," the 72-year-old wrote.

Helen, of course, played a role at the Oscars, as she help host Jimmy Kimmel unveil a jet ski, which was awarded to the person with the shortest speech.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

While many in Hollywood marvel at Helen's beauty and grace, she said that she hasn't always been comfortable in her own skin.

She once told The Daily Telegraph, "I have experienced insecurity all my life, and I still do on a daily basis. I remember having these panic attacks but not at the obvious moments."

She added that she never felt great about her body.

"Because I have never felt beautiful. There are people who are beautiful and I'm objective enough to know that I don't fit into that category," she said. "For me, still now, it's to do with wit and intelligence rather than the way I look. I don't feel clever or funny enough."