They got it from their papa!

Over the years, Australian actors Chris Hemsworth, 34, Liam Hemsworth, 28, and Luke Hemsworth, 37, have impressed fans not only with their acting talent but with their buff bods.

Zak Kaczmarek / Getty Images

Now a new photo shared by Liam on Instagram on May 16 reveals they definitely have their father, Craig, to thank for giving them the raw material that's led to their sculpted physiques.

The snapshot shows the onetime social services counselor, who's believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, shirtless on a hike with the boys' equally fit mom, Leonie, the "Hunger Games" actor and his dogs.

"Climbed a mountain with the oldies this morning and came across a rattlesnake after telling my brother there were no rattlesnakes in this area! Ha!" Liam captioned the shot.

But it seems no one was trying to spot any rattlesnakes. Fans quickly zeroed in on Craig's not-so-typical dad bod and started chiming in with comments about his muscular frame.

"Your dad's a tank!" wrote one commenter. "Jesus Christ can this family get any hotter!!!" wrote another. "Hello, Papa Hemsworth," added yet another along with a thumping heart emoji. Still another commenter chided Liam, "Gee I wonder where you get your guns from..." The post had garnered close to 600,000 likes less than 24 hours after it went up.

The Hemsworth boys have shared photos of their good-looking parents before. In April 2018, Chris posted a pic of himself with his youthful mom and dad at the Commonwealth Games.

In November 2017, Liam posted a candid snapshot from his parents' wedding day that revealed how much he and his siblings look like their dad. "Happy birthday to my beautiful mum! Not sure what dads doin here but I Love u mum you're the best! Dad you're an idiot," Liam captioned the throwback pic.

Back in 2016, "Avengers" star Chris posted a vintage shirtless throwback photo of himself and big brother Luke, who appears on "Westworld," with their dad as a young man.

"Happy Father's Day Dad! Thanks for loving mum and us kids so much. Love u #FathersDay #Legend," Chris captioned the snapshot.