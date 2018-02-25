A battle between two famous families just went belly-up.

One day after Kim Kardashian West took to Snapchat to post a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at her famous clan on the "Celebrity Family Feud" set, revealing that there will be a Kardashian-Jenners vs. the Wests showdown on the beloved game show, TMZ reported that the face-off was originally supposed to be between the KarJenners and the Hiltons!

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The change-up happened just four days before the taping, sources close to the production told TMZ, because the Hilton family pulled out.

The website's sources explained that Paris Hilton -- one of Kim's old pals from back in the day -- and her mom, Kathy Hilton, were all for it.

But Paris' dad, real estate mogul Rick Hilton, didn't want to do it because he felt it would look too "thirsty" for him to appear on the game show since he's not in the entertainment industry like his socialite daughters.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, TMZ wrote, "thought it was nuts for the family to appear so she was out, and [brother] Barron and his fiancée [Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff] ultimately decided not to do it."

Joel Ginsburg/WENN.com

TMZ did not note whether or not troubled youngest son, Conrad Hilton, was game or not. (Since mid-2017, Conrad has been laying low since seeking treatment in the wake of arrests for violating a restraining order taken out by his ex-girlfriend and stealing her father's car -- that father being Paris' infamous sex-tape partner, Rick Salomon.)

TMZ implies that the scramble to find a new team for the showdown hasn't led to any bad blood between the Hiltons and the KarJenners. "The families go back three decades and they really like each other, but it wasn't right for the Hiltons," the site explained.

Snapchat / @Kim Kardashian / .

Instead, Kim and husband Kanye West drafted pal Jonathan Cheban to play on their team that took on Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris' mom, M.J. Houghton.

"So if you guys don't know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of 'Family Feud,'" Kim said in one of her Snapchat posts while standing next to a very smiley Kanye. "Kanye said he's waited his whole life for this moment, 'Family Feud.' So we're playing against the Kardashian Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we're going to win."