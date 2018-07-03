Lindsay Lohan's 32nd birthday got "real."

Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

The actress celebrated her big day in Mykonos, Greece, on Tuesday with none other than "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Jill Zarin. The reality TV star was in Greece to check out Lindsay's club new club, Lohan Beach House Mykonos.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet @lindsaylohan we're all so happy to be here with you," Jill captioned a photo of their group, which also included former "Ladies of London" star Juliet Angus.

Jill shared another image of just her and Lindsay, as well, but later deleted it.

For Lindsay's birthday, video from Juliet's Instagram shows that she was feted with a birthday song and a number of desserts. A fireworks display lit up the evening, as well.

It's not known exactly how long Lindsay and Jill have been close, but they seem to have a genuine love for each other. On her Instagram Story, Jill even shared a video of her trip to a local restaurant. Lindsay is behind the wheel of the car.