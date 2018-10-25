Drama never takes a backseat when the "Housewives" are involved.

Although the new season of "The Real Housewives of New York City" has only begun filming, Page Six is reporting that the tension is mounting, and the most recent kerfuffle came because of — wait for it — seating arrangements.

The report indicted that Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley argued over who sat where at the Angel Ball in New York City. And, naturally, a Bravo film crew was rolling the entire time.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"Ramona had invited Dorinda and told her they would be seated at the same table," a source told Page Six. But "upon arrival, Dorinda was actually seated at a separate table and appeared upset."

The seat switcheroo wasn't by mistake either.

"Ramona blamed it on the organizers," the source said, but organizers told Dorinda that Ramona "requested a seat change." Another source said that Ramona "appeared to be in a social-climbing mood."

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In a chat with the New York Post, Ramona distanced herself from the drama and shifted blame to the organizers of the event.

"I was very happy to support the Angel Ball and I thought Dorinda was sitting with me, but somehow . . . They have so many people going. She was upset," she said. "I had no control of it and I said I was sorry. We didn't buy a table. We bought individual tickets. They didn't put it together. We're great now — we're fine!"