Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, was hospitalized after fainting. He was reportedly overworking himself.

Nick is now out of the hospital and has recovered fully.

BDG/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported that the wrestler's son passed out in Clearwater, Florida. Nick is an aspiring musician and has reportedly been working nonstop to make his dream possible.

Nick, a source said, "just overdid it" with work, adding that he had "just been training so hard and didn't eat enough that day."

Hulk actually tweeted about his son's fainting episode on Twitter on Jan. 21 while apologizing for not being active on social media.

"Sorry about last week with the shout outs,retweets and bday wishes that didn't go out but with my son in the ER for 12hrs and the ongoing drama family is first,but surprised by some instant attacks by followers,that's cool but it's just not about you all the time, I'm out HH," he wrote.

Nick, who was prominently featured on the family's reality reality show "Hogan Knows Best," has not commented publicly on the medical episode.