Ian Ziering is terrified that a certain student at his daughter's school is violent enough to potentially carry out a mass attack — the student is in the second grade.

The former "90210" star joined several students and parents outside West Hollywood Elementary on Oct. 3 to protest the bully and the school's handling of the student.

"This kid has shown a history of violence from kindergarten to first grade and now in second grade," Ian told a TMZ cameraman. "No one is doing anything about it. It's astonishing to me. I can't let this go another minute without raising attention to this problem. "

The actor alleged that the student, who he did not name, has caused the school to evacuate twice so far this school year, and he's attacked 10 students, leaving them "beaten up and bloodied." Last year, Ian said the bully tried to suffocate another kid with a bean bag. The second grader has also allegedly threatened to kill other classmates.

Ian, 54, said he didn't speak up loudly enough last year.

"I feel complicit in those kids being assaulted, so it's because of that that I felt I needed to stand up and say something," he said.

Further angered, Ian said the school and school district are doing nothing to address the issue, calling them "ill-equipped."

Still, Ian, who has two daughters, Mia, 7, and Penna, 5, has no plans to pull his kids from the school.

"If I leave the school that's just leaving the problem there," he said, "so it has to be dealt with."