Iggy Azalea is firing back at Eminem for calling her a "ho" in his latest diss track, "Killshot."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The song is Eminem's retort to Machine Gun Kelly's ("Rap Devil") retort to the rapper's original diss on "Not Alike"…basically, the latest in a feud between the two hip hop stars, that also brings Azalea into the pot by using her name to take a jab at Kelly.

On the new song, the "Lose Yourself" rapper rhymes, "You ain't never made a list next to no Biggy, no Jay, next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow."

The "Fancy" rapper took to her Twitter to let the Detroit rapper in on her feelings about the name diss.

"Diss songs shouldn't be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars," she posted, getting around 4000 comments for the tweet.

Although she did follow that tweet with a more supportive one toward the "Kamikaze" star.

"And that's my unbiased opinion from a girl that watched this guys set and sung the words in the crowd," she writes. "I'd think it regardless. One of the greatest to do it, I'm NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a crotch."

Of course knowing that a wave of Eminem fans were about to troll her, she attempted to dial it back a bit, tweeting, "Iam beyond prepared to be trolled for this opinion. Hahahahaha."

Iggy did however explain exactly why she felt the track was a bit "lazy," adding, "Also let's talk about why it's lazy now; but wasn't in the earlier work. The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative. This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme. 🤷‍♀️"

Coincidentally, tickets did just go on sale for Iggy's tour the very same day as the tweets, but who can blame her for getting in on the fun.