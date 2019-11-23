Iggy Azalea and her boyfriend, Playboi Carti, were victims of a burglary in their rented Atlanta home, and they told authorities that the crook got away with $366,000 worth of jewelry.

The "Black Widow" rapper was home in the couple's Buckhead-area mansion during the burglary.

According to TMZ, who broke the news, the couple told police that the thief made off with custom rings, chains, bracelets, pendants, watches, earrings and a diamond engagement ring. The missing jewelry is a mix of gold, diamonds, silver, platinum, pink sapphire and rose gold.

For whatever reason, Iggy didn't initially report that break-in -- she waited a few days to do so.

The report states that Iggy told cops she was alone inside the home when the burglary took place, and she heard footsteps in the house but didn't think much of it at the time. She told authorities that it was raining the night of the burglary, and she left a back door unlocked so Playboi could get in the house. In addition, she believed the crook had a gun.

Per TMZ, security footage shows the thief leaving the house with a bag in his hand.