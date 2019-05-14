She got it from her mama!

On Monday, Alec Baldwin posted a black and white image to Instagram of his 23-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin in a modeling pose. In the image, Ireland is a spitting image of her mother, Kim Basinger.

"I love you, Ireland," Alec captioned the snap.

The actor actually posted tributes to all his children on Instagram on Monday, calling all of them out individually and telling them he loves them.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Ireland is the only child Alec and Kim had during their ten-year relationship throughout the 90s. Many of Alec's followers marveled at how much Ireland looks like her famous mother.

John Sciulli/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

"The resemblance to her mother is unbelievable," one person said. Another said, "Wow!!! Looks like her mama gorgeous." Said another, "What a beauty...looks like her mum."

Ireland will certainly take those as compliments, as she has nothing but adoration for her mom. In fact, on Mother's Day the model posted a throwback image showing her as a young child and her mom chasing after her.

"No one has 90's swag like my momma @kim.basinger," she captioned the snap.

It's certainly not uncommon for young celebrities to look like their parents — after all, that's how genes work. Much like Ireland and Kim, Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter look like they could be twins often times.

On Mother's Day, Gwyneth posted an image with both her lookalike children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 13.

"Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire life," she wrote alongside the windswept snap. "I love you both so much. I love all you mamas out there! Happy Mother's Day!!"