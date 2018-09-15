"Insecure" star, writer and creator Issa Rae says that she looks at pop star Rihanna as a kind of role model, just as her own fame is skyrocketing.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"Rihanna is my girl crush. I would just love to adapt her 'I don't give a [expletive] -ness," Rae told Page Six, while hosting singer Rihanna's fourth annual Diamond Ball.

Rae continued: "It's just so admirable, especially as I get more and more attention. I have to start not giving a [expletive], and I look to her, literally, like, 'What would Rihanna do? What would Rihanna say?' "

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The event went down Thursday night at New York's Cipriani Wall Street, a fundraising gala which featured a performances by Childish Gambino, as well as Rae took on some emcee duties. Per tradition, all proceeds from the Ball, that also included an auction hosted by Seth Meyers, support Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, of which the "Umbrella" singer has raised $6 million.

During the event, Rae said of the evening's host, "She is the Rihanna. She's a singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, fashion icon, philanthropist. Her Big [expletive] Energy, she can slap me in the face anytime with."