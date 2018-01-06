Friday was family date night for singer Jennifer Lopez and former NY Yankee Alex Rodriguez, as the couple brought their kids out to see the Los Angeles Lakers courtside at the Staples Center.

J Lo, 48, and A-Rod, 42, brought the whole brood to see the game: Jen's 9-year-old twins Emme and Max, as well as Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, all enjoyed the festivities side-by-side.

And Alex took to his Instagram to celebrate the fun, posting a family selfie, captioning, "Friday night, family night."

BACKGRID

Even though the Lakers lost to the Charlotte Hornets 108-94, everything was made better when former NBA star Magic Johnson came over to say hi.

The "I'm Real" singer also showed some multi-tasking mom skills, as she got out the phone, son asleep with head on her lap, and started snapping pictures of her man and Magic together.

Jennifer and Alex have been seen a lot together since hooking up in February 2017, and TMZ reports that sources close to them say it's only "a matter of time before they get hitched."

Getty Images

And in December, sources close to the couple told PEOPLE exclusively that "all the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married," adding, "There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk."