Jack Osbourne was instantly regretted popping his estranged wife's new beau in the head—and he's already attempting to make things right with the victim of the blow.

Sources close to Osbourne told TMZ that moments after he gave the head shot to Lisa Osbourne's boyfriend, Michael Gabel, Jack called to apologize. And TMZ has confirmed that Michael did in fact accept the apology, which has definitely worked in Jack's favor.

Gabel has decided not to press charges against the former reality TV star. A source close to Osbourne explained how he was just caught off guard when came upon Michael and his ex at the home—he had no idea she was with anyone. TMZ adds that he just allowed his emotions to get the best of him.

Lisa filed for divorce back in May, only months after the pair had their third child together. In the following days it appeared as if the two were keeping things civil.

TMZ adds that Jack believed that he and Lisa were working things out, so the Michael moment was obviously a big shock. However, Jack's reportedly not going to go to war over this, either.