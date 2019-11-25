Former Fugees rapper Pras, also known as Prakazrel Michel, is in danger of going to jail.

Pras failed to appear in a Manhattan court on Monday while his ex, Angela Severiano, sought at least $120,000 in unpaid child support for their son, Landon, Page Six reported. Because of his no-show, Manhattan Family Court Support Magistrate Tionnei Clarke issued a bench warrant against him, which she "stayed" until Dec. 20.

"He should have appeared in court," she said.

Pras' rep said the rapper had "family issues."

"He wanted to be there but he couldn't be there … He will be at the next court appearance," the rep said. "My client is not doing any leisure trips. He had family issues. He is trying to get his life together."

The Fugees rapper "declares his innocence" and has "worked out some payment arrangements," the rep said, adding he plans to pay his ex before the next hearing.

Pras' track record of showing up in court isn't stellar. Page Six noted that Pras no-showed at his own hearing last week in which he hoped to have his $4,800 monthly child support payments lowered. He reportedly phoned into a court hearing earlier this year. Back in 2014, he was MIA at a custody hearing, choosing instead to hang out in South America for the World Cup. In fact, he tried to call into that hearing from from a Bogota, Colombia, coffee shop. A judge blocked him, the report said.