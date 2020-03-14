Jana Kramer is off to Canada and is standing by her decision to travel with her family, despite concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

"Canada bound tomorrow for almost a month to film a movie. And the whole fam is coming with…..what are good things to do with the kids in Ottawa and Quebec City?!?!?" Kramer posted on her Instagram on Friday. March 13.

Kramer added, "(Also I'm aware people are saying stay inside and not leave but I have to film and do my job and I just got off the phone with my producer that everything is a go for now.)"

Kramer quickly experienced backlash and concerns, which she addressed on her Instagram story.

"For all the hate that I'm getting right now on my feed post, about leaving. Number one, I'm not just, like, going on vacation, I'm going to film a movie. I understand other productions have shut down but where I'm going, apparently, it's there's no cases and where we're filming everything's fine," she explained. "They are doing mandatory fever checks and everything else. I also know if I don't show up, I could get sued."

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for STRONG by Zumba

She continued to say, "Also, I'm listening to people that tell me what is safe and they're not going to put me and my family at risk. So, I'm going and I want you guys to know I'm taking this very seriously, I really am."

Kramer, 36, finished with, "I can't just not go out of fear and what if I get it. Right now I'm healthy and my family is healthy and we're going to go to a place that has way less cases and we're going to be very careful."

The singer and actress said she will continue working until production is shut down. More than 100 TV and film productions have been shut down because of the virus, including "The Bachelorette," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Survivor."