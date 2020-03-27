Jared Leto is the Twitter King of "Tiger King."

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Netflix's "Tiger King" docuseries is undoubtably the show of the moment. It has attracted a slew of fans, thanks to its bombastic star, Joe Exotic. On Thursday, Jared dressed up as Joe and proceeded to live-tweet while watching the first episode.

"Got my popcorn. Pressing play on #TigerKing Episode 1. Let's do this," he tweeted alongside a picture of himself wearing an intensely colorful shirt and a cowboy hat. Naturally, he also posed with a plush tiger.

"Tiger King" primarily documents the life of Joe, who is, among other things, a zookeeper, a bigamist and a failed presidential candidate. Joe also has an obsession with tigers. Things take a turn when he is arrested in a murder-for-hire plot against a woman named Carole Baskin, who runs a big cat rescue organization in Florida.

On Thursday, Jared acknowledged that he's already seen the series but decided to watch it again.

Quickly into the show, the singer and Oscar winner noted that he and Carole Baskin have a similar sense of style.

"Now I DEF wore this on tour," he captioned a side-by-side image showing their comparable clothing.

At one point, he was was on the hunt for a certain turquoise necklace, presumably worn by Joe. He also loves Joe's mullet hairstyle.

"I'm not gonna lie I'm into that hair," Jared tweeted.

He later makes it clear the he doesn't agree with everything happening on screen, especially considering it's a true story.

"For the record no one should keep these animals in cages like this. Not ok," he wrote. "We need to protect exotic / endangered animals and their wild habitats."

Joe, incidentally, is also an aspiring singer, who croons about tigers more often than not. His song "I Saw a Tiger" is featured on the series.

"I swear to god I love that song #isawatiger SHOULD WE COVER THIS?? @finneas," Jared tweeted. He also mused that Joe's music video for the song was "a YouTube classic."

Toward the end of the episode, Jared continued to marvel at Joe's, uh, eclectic wardrobe.

"Thanks to joe for keeping fringe alive," he tweeted.

In the midst of Jared's tweeting, many of his fans clamored for him to play Joe in a biopic. While he may be interested, he's going to have some competition.

"If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken," Dax Shepard hilariously tweeted a few days before the "#JaredLetoCinemaClub."

The claws are coming out!