Jeff Goldblum had to call "Hawaii Five-0" after his property was stolen from him while swimming in the ocean in the Aloha State.

The "Jurassic Park" legend was reportedly swimming in the Pacific Ocean near the Outrigger resort in Waikiki over the weekend when someone busted into his beach locker and took everything in there.

TMZ reported that Jeff was still dripping wet from his swim when he called police to report the theft. Police are now investigating.

It's not known what exactly the actor had in the locker or how much the property was worth.

Jeff, accompanied by his wife Emilie Livingston and two children, had been in Oahu to play several shows with his jazz band.

The family didn't seem to let the the incident get them down, as Emilie posted several pictures from their family getaway to Instagram.

"Waikiki and just #hawaii in general is a mystery of nature's most majestic, vibrant and powerful healing energy I've ever experienced!," she captioned a series of snaps. "Jeff proposed to me in Hawaii, we came up with Charlie's name in Hawaii, *i was pregnant with River in Hawaii and we always leave feeling incredibly romantic and connected! And now both our boys are equally interested in the ocean, beach and nature that is Hawaii!"

She added another post as the family left the island.

"Until next time #hawaii," she wrote. "We love you."