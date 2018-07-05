"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans is pregnant and expecting a baby girl, her husband claimed on Facebook before seemingly walking back on his bombshell revelation.

David Eason's Facebook friends were initially tipped off to the potential pregnancy after he posted a photo of his wife in a bikini.

One of his friends, commented, "Guess that cat is outta the bag now. Jenelle Eason is pregnant." David replied, "Yea 13 weeks." People soon caught onto David's revelation and began congratulating him.

"Dang busted," he wrote, later adding, "it's a girl."

This would normally seem like a solid confirmation, but David then edited his post to say, "Yea 6 months."

Jenelle, who has not commented on David's Facebook posts, already has three children, one with David.

Splash News

The 26-year-old has been in a custody battle with her ex Nathan Griffith's mom, Doris Davidson. Doris has accused Jenelle's husband of abusing his stepson Kaiser, 4.

Doris recently refused to turn Kaiser over to Jenelle. The reality TV star said she's "not ok" with the custody drama.

According to her social media, though, she was with her son on the Fourth of July.

That belly. 💕 #HomeSweetHome A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:05pm PDT

David also took to Instagram to tell his followers, "Operation bring Kaiser home was a great success!"