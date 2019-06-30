On Saturday, June 29, Jenelle Evans reunited with her three children after losing custody of them in late May.

The former "Teen Mom 2" star had her children Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2, and her step-daughter Maryssa removed from her home after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog. Her oldest child, Jace, 9, has long been in the custody of her mother, Barbara Evans, who currently has custody of her daughter as well. Kaiser has been living with his father, Nathan Griffith, since the incident.

But everyone put the drama aside to celebrate Kaiser's birthday this weekend in Griffith's backyard.

"Jenelle, David, Nathan and Barbara were all on hand to celebrate Kaiser's birthday," a source told E! News. "Oddly, everyone got along. Nathan invited Jenelle and David. The party was held at Nathan's mom's home. Barbara brought along Ensley and Jace. This was an unsupervised visit."

Jenelle, who was fired from the long-running MTV reality show after her dog was killed, posted a number of photos from the party on Instagram.

"Can't believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you're still my baby," she wrote. In the photos she is seen holding Kaiser and posing with Kaiser and Ensley. There are also photos of Kaiser blowing out candles on a Scooby-Doo cake, enjoying candy from a piñata with his sister and stepfather and riding in a kids GMC truck with Ensley while Jace and another child push the car.

Evans' mother also posted on Instagram from the party -- a shot of Ensley helping her brother open birthday presents and a pic of Eason and Griffith setting up what appeared to be the piñata.

"Omg Nathan on left David on right today at Kaiser's Birthday Party," she captioned the photo. "Finally all getting along."