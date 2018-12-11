She's got spirit! When Jennifer Aniston first moved to Los Angeles from New York City, she quickly realized that she had an unworldly and unwelcome roommate.

Her house was haunted.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"I didn't know it was [haunted]," she told James Corden on "The Late Show." "The dishwasher would start to go, or the coffee-maker would start to go, or the stereo would just turn on at full volume. And it was terrifying."

As all these bizarre things started happening, someone told Jen that she had a "spirit" in her house and was advised to have someone come "clear the house."

"I was like, 'I have landed in Los Angeles,'" she laughed. "They are talking about ghosts, spirits and a ghost whisperer."

The "Dumplin'" actress said a ghost whisperer came over and put frankincense in a little dish, and started "saying all these things" and walked around the house.

"The first corner that she went to the dish cracked," Jen said. "When we got to the really thick, thick, think 1975 ashtray that was sitting on the table, and then that cracked, then she asked me to leave."

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

With Jen no longer in the house, the ghost whisperer had a "little talking to" with the invisible spirit.

So, what was the ghost's problem?

"She hated my roommate," Jen said, adding that she moved out quickly and left the roommate to live in the haunted house. "I feel terrible, but I couldn't say it doesn't like you. I mean that would be terrible."

As for the roommate, Jen said, "She's fine. I don't know. I got out of there too quick."