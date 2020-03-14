In the midst of seemingly endless cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic — from sports seasons halting, Disney shutting their gates, and television shows pausing on production — Jennifer Garner is looking out for young people who had their own productions shut down.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Garner posted on Instagram late Friday night, "This time of year has so many people, from preschoolers to professionals, working their tails off to perform. And now—the games, the meets, the recitals, the productions, big and small— are shut down. Well, the show must go on, people!!! Break out your oboes, belt out your torch song, run in place— I don't care. Show us what you've been working on and we will show it to the world. Use #heyjenlookatme, because I want to see."

She captioned the post, "To the Elsas and Matildas; to the Willy Lomans and Romeos. Not to mention the flautists, the pianists, the gymnasts, the shot-putter. We want to SEE—show us what you've got!!" She also gave a shout out to Broadway star Laura Benanti, who made a similar post on Instagram the morning of Friday, March 13, asking followers to use #SunshineSongs so that "whoever wants to can be your audience."

Garner's post quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments, including from her celebrity friends who promised their own children would participate.

"My boys will be performing @lionking for you soon," Rachel Zoe wrote.

Garner understood the challenges from inside her own home, replying to Zoe. "There is a troll from Frozen at my house who is pretty broken up about everything."