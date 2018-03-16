This is how they roll! If there was any question as to whether Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's families were blended, that was answered on Friday.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share videos and images of the duo carpooling their children to school together.

Morning school run... #happykidshappyfamily❤️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 16, 2018 at 6:04am PDT

"Morning school run... #happykidshappyfamily❤️," she captioned a photo of her 10-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, sitting in the backseat with Alex's daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9.

The kids don't seem to realize that the pop star is snapping a photo, as they all look preoccupied.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Jennifer asks the kids, "What morning is it?" Ella happily says, "Friday!"

"Is it Friday? Friday morning?" Jen says as A-Rod drives the car.

It's no secret that J. Lo and A-Rod's families are tight. On March 15, he shared a cute picture of the parents and the kids.

"Perfect day in #Miami with #OurGreatestGifts #Tashi #Ella #Max #Emme #Family #Blessed @jlo," he captioned the image.

Ever since Jennifer and Alex began dating last year, marriage rumors have encircled the two. Marriage hasn't worked out well for Jen in the past -- she's been divorced three times -- but she told Vanity Fair that they believe in the institution.

"I do believe in marriage," she said. "I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I'm not forcing anything right now."

International/REX/Shutterstock

As for her and Alex's romance, she said, "It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't."