Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were wearing the same uniform on Christmas.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The couple of nearly two years donned matching festive pajamas on the big day, as did several other members of their families.

On Christmas, the singer shared multiple snaps from the holiday morning, including several of her 10-year-old twins, Emme and Max, opening presents and checking out Santa Claus' generosity . Other images showed JLo and Alex kissing in front of a Christmas tree and eating breakfast.

"Christmas 2018 #gratitude #peace #love #joy WISHING YOU ALL THE MERRIEST CHRISTMAS EVER. Love you," she captioned the series of images in which she and Alex wore red plaid pajamas.

Alex also shared a photo with his lady love. In the snap, Jennifer hugged Alex's arm and rested her head on his him.

"Can you spot my favorite Christmas gift?," he asked while tagging Jlo in the image.

Throughout the morning, the power couple continued posting videos to their Instagram Stories that showed them dancing and singing along to Christmas music.

A day prior, Jennifer and Alex got into the spirit as they attended Kim Kardashian West's Christmas Eve bash.