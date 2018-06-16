Iconic comedian Jerry Lewis apparently had enough guns in his private collection to start his own army!

TMZ is reporting that everything from his shotguns to civil war pistols are making their way to the auction block.

In total, 73 firearms will be available for sale, with some of them going for as high as five figures at the Julian's Auction in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 22.

There will be many 12 gauge riot shotguns available, as well as a Beretta semi-auto pistol, other revolvers, a Glock 17 semi-auto and a Ruger Blackhawk revolver .44 mag., adds TMZ.

Reportedly some of the cache were gifts from other celebrities and inscriptions are included on some of the handles. Also, reports TMZ, Jerry's initials are on some, and one even has his full signature artistically designed on the butt.

Despite being the comedic sidekick to straight man Dean Martin for many successful years and many movies, Jerry was actually a quick draw aficionado and known as one of the fastest draws in Tinsel town. He even gave lessons!