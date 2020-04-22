"Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino is coming clean about his body struggles.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star-turned-Chippendales dancer posted a before-and-after image of himself before going on his Keto diet. The results are stunning.

"A lot of people didn't know that I struggled with my weight my whole life. I was the king of yo-yo dieting. I was my biggest during the years I was off TV so a lot of people didn't realize," he wrote. "My genetics make me gain weight easily especially to high sugar/carb food."

While there have certainly been no shortage of Keto critics, Vinny said the low carb, high fat diet works for him.

"I don't react well to sugar. It bloats me, makes me feel groggy and lethargic, and i feel that it makes me fat easily," he said. "I'm an Italian foodie so I LOVE the taste of food. So I need fat in my diet to create delicious meals while still eating clean."

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Since Keto, Vinny said he has "more sustainable energy over long periods of time."

"I don't feel groggy and I have more mental clarity. I don't walk around starving because the food is sustainable. I enjoy fasting so i need food that will fill me up during my fasts. I find that higher carb diets make me feel hungry during my fasting hours," he said. "I believe that #cleanketo (meats and greens) emulate how our hunter and gather ancestors ate, therefore how our bodies were evolved to eat . Hunting meat and gathering leaves ,seeds, etc while moving around all day on empty stomachs (exercise and fasting)."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Vinny, who doesn't indicate how much weight he's lost, said he's now "healthier than ever."

"Everything just seems to regulate itself out when i cut processed sugars and grains and eat quality meats, fats, and greens for the most part ( with treat meals in between of course,)" he said. "This isn't easy to do in the modern sugar world but possible."