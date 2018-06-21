"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice is not in the process of being deported, despite a recent report to the contrary.

WENN

It was reported that Joe, who is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud, was "in deportation proceedings while he's in custody," according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson that spoke with RadarOnline. "ICE has lodged a detainer, and he is in removal proceedings."

"If he is ordered to be deported while in custody, he will be removed from the U.S.," the spokesperson said.

It has now been revealed that the Radar report is false.

Jeff Daly/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The family's attorney James J. Leonard Jr. spoke to People magazine in the wake of the false news blast, giving the outlet an exclusive statement.

"I can state with absolute certainty that no decision has been made regarding the immigration status of Joe Giudice. The same immigration detainer that was lodged against him in March of 2016 remains in place today, but I want to be absolutely clear about this, no judicial authority has made any decision regarding what will happen with that detainer," James explained.

"Mr. Giudice has immigration counsel who are and have been working aggressively on his behalf so that he can return home to his wife and four young daughters and we remain optimistic that that is how this will end."

Joe is currently serving his prison sentence at Allenwood prison in Pennsylvania.

Considering he is not a citizen of the United States and he committed a crime, the possibility of deportation always loomed over the reality star.

"Anything can happen, you know? There is nothing in life that is certain," he told Entertainment Tonight before he checked in to prison.

While speaking to Andy Cohen earlier this year, Teresa was bracing for a possible deportation and was even open to moving to Italy, where Joe is from.

"I mean, Italy's a beautiful place to live," Teresa says. "I wouldn't mind, you know, I'm just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that's what's going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can."