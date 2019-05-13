Julia Roberts' husband, Danny Moder, shared a picture of their rarely-seen children to Instagram on Mother's Day.

Prior to Sunday, Danny hadn't shared a clear picture of their children since fall 2017.

"That pretty mama in the middle," he captioned the new photo with twins Hazel and Finn, 14, and Henry, 11. He added, "We love you so much."

Julia and Danny lead a low-key lifestyle, especially by Hollywood standards, and they tend to keep their children out of the spotlight.

Last year, she told Harper's Bazaar that her kids sometimes ask about her fame.

"I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]," she said. "I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'"

The kids, however, needed more detail and some sort of modern-day equivalent.

"Maybe an hour goes by. [Then they ask,] 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'"

In 2013, she told USA Today that she and Danny try to "protect" their kids.

"We just want to have our family life and not have that intruded upon," she said.