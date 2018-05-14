Justin Hartley was dining at a restaurant in Chicago one time when a fan sexually harassed him.

The "This Is Us" detailed the scary incident to Good Housekeeping, adding that the woman "should be ashamed of herself."

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The actor said he was having dinner with friends when a fan got too eager.

"This woman - who I don't know, a stranger to me - recognized me and started screaming, going crazy," he said. "She ran over and started kissing me."

Justin said he backed away and told the woman to do the same.

"I said, 'You do not walk up to people that you do not know and put your mouth on their face. If I did that to you, I would be in prison. Please do not do that. And not that I'm trying to teach you life lessons, but I feel like this is a really good one for you. Don't do that to anybody ever again," he said.

The woman, he said, was "old enough to be drinking a lot," he couldn't completely remember what she looked like. Still, after his little talk with her, the woman calmed down and felt somewhat embarrassed, he said.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Shaken, Justin continued eating his meal and thought the interaction was over. He was wrong. As he finished his meal, the same woman approached him for a photo.

"I said, 'I'm good,'" he told us. "I'm usually really good with photos, but I'm, like, 'I'm not taking photos with you after you sexually harassed me. I'm good without a photo.'"

The woman didn't take rejection well.

"As she was leaving, she was, like, 'Justin Hartley is a jerk,' but not really jerk - something more foul," he says. "I was, like, 'You've got to be kidding me.'"