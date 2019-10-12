Jenni Farley's ex-boyfriend Zack Carpinello is publicly apologizing for getting flirty with "Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The flirtatious encounter was all caught by MTV cameras while Jwoww was inebriated.

"I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for," Zack wrote on Instagram. "Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well."

Jwoww split with Zack, an aspiring professional wrestler, after watching his actions on the latest "Jersey Shore" episode.

"I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her kids, who also have my heart," he said. "I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of the outcome."

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Jenni and Zack began dating in the spring. However, she pulled the plug on the romance on Friday.

"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt," she wrote on Instagram. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line (sic) that will forever haunt me.

"My heart hurts on so many levels," she added. "One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."