Rapper Kanye West is prepared to forgive the plastic surgeon who operated on his beloved mother prior to her death - even more, he says he plans to use the doctor's mugshot as an album cover.

Kanye's mother, Donda West, who was a university professor, passed in 2007 at the age of 53, just a day after going under the knife for a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast reduction, all performed by Dr. Jan Adams. Adams has said that he was not responsible for West's death; the autopsy did not fault him, finding no sign that her passing was in direct relation to a surgical mishap. The report also showed that Donda's untimely death was from a preexisting coronary artery disease and multiple post-op factors. The pain medication as well as tight bandaging around her chest, may have restricted her breathing, according to the LA Times.

However, Adams did give up his medical license a year and a half later, stemming from unrelated to the surgery, alcohol-related offenses. It was however reinstated in 2013 under probationary restrictions but revoked in 2014.

Rex USA

Having recently returned to Twitter, Kanye tweeted out on Saturday, a post of one of Dr. Adams' former mugshots, captioning, "This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery...Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating."

"LOVE EVERYONE," the person responded who was the recipient of the initial West Tweet.

"I love that," Kanye replied.

The doctor has yet to comment, and of course it is not certain if West will be allowed to use said mugshot, which is from a 2006 DUI arrest, for his eighth solo album, due out on June 1.

In the week leading up to the mugshot post, West released two new singles, one aptly titled "Ye vs. the People," which features hip hop star T.I., and addresses their disagreement over President Trump.

Known for controversy, most of it oral, Kanye blew legions of fans away with some pro-Trump tweets last week, which in turn stirred the ire of T.I. and John Legend, who openly do not support the president, to react to West.

Despite the tweets, Kanye and Legend did hangout as well as danced to his new song at a surprise baby shower for the singer and Chrissy Teigen.