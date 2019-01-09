The Kate Mara and Jamie Bell household is getting bigger -- the actress is reportedly pregnant.

Page Six reported on Jan. 9 that the duo began telling friends they are expecting. In fact, the report claims Kate told Emily Blunt that she's pregnant after the "Mary Poppins Returns" star commented on the size of her breasts at a Golden Globes party.

Since then, news of the pregnancy has spread throughout Hollywood like wildfire.

It's believed that the "Pose" actress is five months along. At the Globes, she donned a flowing prairie skirt to help hide her alleged baby bump. Page Six claims Kate and Jamie were nervous that people would find out about the pregnancy before making an official announcement.

Jamie, who shares a 4-year-old son with Evan Rachel Wood, and Kate married in the summer of 2017 after several years of dating.

Last year, she told Shape magazine that it's "incredible" being married to her "Fantastic Four" co-star.

"I'm very protective of our marriage. All the traveling we both have to do for work can make it hard, but we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other," Kate said. "Even if we have to spend all day traveling to have just 24 hours together, it's worth it in order to have a strong relationship."